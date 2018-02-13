FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 2:37 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Superliga Top Scorers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Superliga on Monday

 1  D. Benedetto (Boca Juniors)         9
 2  N. Fernández (Defensa y Justicia)   8
    S. Ribas (Patronato)
 3  S. García (Godoy Cruz)              7
    Lautaro Martínez (Racing Club)
    F. Soldano (Unión Santa Fe)
 4  N. Blandi (San Lorenzo)             6
    D. Cvitanich (Banfield)
    F. Márquez (Defensa y Justicia)
    I. Scocco (River Plate)
 5  E. Cerutti (San Lorenzo)            5
    N. Colazo (Gimnasia La Plata)
    L. Fernández (Independiente)
    L. Gamba (Unión Santa Fe)
    N. González (Argentinos Juniors)
    Luís Leal (Newell's Old Boys)
    L. López (Racing Club)
    I. Pussetto (Huracán)
    L. Rodríguez (CA Tucuman)
    B. Romero (Argentinos Juniors)
    J. Sand (Lanús)
    F. Zampedri (Rosario)
