UPDATE 2-Superliga Top Scorers

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Superliga on Monday 1 D. Benedetto (Boca Juniors) 9 2 N. Fernández (Defensa y Justicia) 8 S. Ribas (Patronato) 3 S. García (Godoy Cruz) 7 Lautaro Martínez (Racing Club) F. Soldano (Unión Santa Fe) 4 N. Blandi (San Lorenzo) 6 D. Cvitanich (Banfield) F. Márquez (Defensa y Justicia) I. Scocco (River Plate) 5 E. Cerutti (San Lorenzo) 5 N. Colazo (Gimnasia La Plata) L. Fernández (Independiente) L. Gamba (Unión Santa Fe) N. González (Argentinos Juniors) Luís Leal (Newell's Old Boys) L. López (Racing Club) I. Pussetto (Huracán) L. Rodríguez (CA Tucuman) B. Romero (Argentinos Juniors) J. Sand (Lanús) F. Zampedri (Rosario)