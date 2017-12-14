Soccer-No offer from Socceroos, says Sydney's Arnold

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has dismissed local media reports that he has been offered the vacant Australia job.

With the World Cup finals in Russia six months away, Football Federation Australia are searching for a replacement for Ange Postecoglou, who surprising quit the role last month after the side secured qualification.

Brazil’s former World Cup winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari told Reuters earlier this week the FFA had approached him about the job.

The FFA, however, said they were still in the early stages of the process and did not expect to make a decision until early next year.

“There’s nothing been offered, so I don’t even think about that,” Arnold told reporters on Thursday.

”Nothing has changed for me from last week, everything is exactly the same.

“It’s obviously flattering to be considered for the national team as a proud Australian. But I have a contract with Sydney FC, I believe we’re doing well but we need to do greater than we are at the moment.”

Arnold was involved with the Socceroos for just under a year following the 2006 World Cup and took them to the 2007 Asian Cup quarter-finals. He was an assistant with the team from 2008-10 before returning to club coaching with Central Coast Mariners.