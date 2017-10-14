FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australia defender Jurman suspended for 'bribe' gesture
October 14, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Australia defender Jurman suspended for 'bribe' gesture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australia defender Matthew Jurman has been suspended from the South Korean top flight for two matches after making a “bribe gesture” at an opponent during a K-league match earlier this month.

Suwon Bluewings centre back Jurman approached Jeonbuk Motors’ Lee Dong-gook and “rubbed his fingers together” as the veteran striker prepared to take a spot kick after earning a penalty late in the Oct. 1 match, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the K-League’s discipline committee.

The committee also said that Lee heard Jurman saying “how much”, Yonhap said. He was fined two million won ($1,600).

Jurman, who started in Australia’s 2-1 win over Syria in Sydney on Tuesday, told reporters after the 1-1 draw with Jeonbuk he had said “you will miss” to Lee, the news agency added.

Jeonbuk were disqualified from defending their Asian Champions League title in January following revelations that one of their scouts had bribed referees in 2013.

The scout, who was given a six-month suspended jail sentence in September last year, was found dead at Jeonbuk’s home stadium in June.

Jurman’s suspension may imperil his selection for Australia’s intercontinental World Cup playoff against Honduras next month, with Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou often reluctant to pick players lacking match fitness.

Australia play Honduras in a two-leg playoff for a place in the 32-team finals in Russia next year.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

