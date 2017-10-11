FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Australia coach Postecoglou to step down - report
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 11, 2017 / 12:37 AM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Australia coach Postecoglou to step down - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou will step down after the intercontinental World Cup playoff in November, local media reported on Wednesday.

Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said Postecoglou would step down regardless of whether the Socceroos win or lose their two-leg playoff against the fourth-placed side in North, Central and Caribbean qualifiying.

A spokesman from Football Federation Australia said the governing body would issue a statement on the coaching situation but was unable to provide immediate comment.

Australia defeated Syria 2-1 after extra time in Sydney on Tuesday to move into the intercontinental playoff for next year’s finals in Russia. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.