UPDATE 2-A-League Results
January 10, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 2-A-League Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the A-League on Wednesday (start times are AEDT)
 Wellington Phoenix        (0)  2  Melbourne Victory  (1)  1
 Western Sydney Wanderers  (0)  1  Adelaide United    (0)  1

 Friday, January 12 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Newcastle Jets          v  Brisbane Roar             (1950/0850)
 Saturday, January 13 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Wellington Phoenix      v  Western Sydney Wanderers  (1735/0635)
 Melbourne Victory       v  Perth Glory               (1950/0850)
 Sunday, January 14 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Central Coast Mariners  v  Melbourne City            (1700/0600)
 Adelaide United         v  Sydney                    (1900/0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
