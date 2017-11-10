Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Nov 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 10 Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 6 4 1 1 9 6 13 2 Melbourne City FC 5 4 0 1 7 2 12 3 Newcastle Jets 5 3 2 0 13 5 11 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 5 1 4 0 8 7 7 5 Perth Glory 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 6 Central Coast Mariners 6 1 3 2 7 10 6 ------------------------- 7 Adelaide United 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 8 Melbourne Victory 5 0 3 2 5 7 3 9 Brisbane Roar 5 0 2 3 5 9 2 10 Wellington Phoenix 5 0 2 3 6 11 2 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 11 Adelaide United v Newcastle Jets (0635) Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar (0850) Sunday, November 12 Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory (0330) Melbourne City FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0800)