Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 10, 2017 / 10:57 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, November 10    
Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0  
   Standings                   P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   6 4 1 1 9  6  13  
2  Melbourne City FC           5 4 0 1 7  2  12  
3  Newcastle Jets              5 3 2 0 13 5  11  
4  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 5 1 4 0 8  7  7   
5  Perth Glory                 5 2 1 2 6  7  7   
6  Central Coast Mariners      6 1 3 2 7  10 6   
7  Adelaide United             5 1 2 2 5  7  5   
8  Melbourne Victory           5 0 3 2 5  7  3   
9  Brisbane Roar               5 0 2 3 5  9  2   
10 Wellington Phoenix          5 0 2 3 6  11 2   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                       
Saturday, November 11
Adelaide United      v Newcastle Jets              (0635)  
Melbourne Victory    v Brisbane Roar               (0850)  
Sunday, November 12  
Wellington Phoenix   v Perth Glory                 (0330)  
Melbourne City FC    v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
