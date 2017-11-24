Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Perth Glory 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newcastle Jets 8 5 2 1 20 9 17 2 Sydney FC 7 5 1 1 11 7 16 3 Melbourne City FC 8 4 1 3 10 9 13 4 Perth Glory 8 3 1 4 11 15 10 5 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 6 1 5 0 9 8 8 6 Adelaide United 7 2 2 3 8 10 8 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne Victory 8 1 4 3 9 12 7 8 Brisbane Roar 7 1 3 3 9 11 6 9 Central Coast Mariners 7 1 3 3 8 12 6 10 Wellington Phoenix 6 1 2 3 11 13 5 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 25 Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners (0635) Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar (0850) Sunday, November 26 Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0800)