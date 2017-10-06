Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 6 Melbourne City FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne City FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- Adelaide United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Central Coast Mariners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melbourne Victory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newcastle Jets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Perth Glory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sydney FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wellington Phoenix 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Brisbane Roar 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 7 Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets (0635) Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC (0850) Sunday, October 8 Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United (0400) Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Perth Glory (0700)