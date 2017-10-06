FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 6, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 13 days ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 6 
Melbourne City FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0  
   Standings                   P W D L F A Pts 
1  Melbourne City FC           1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
-------------------------
   Adelaide United             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Central Coast Mariners      0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Melbourne Victory           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Newcastle Jets              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Perth Glory                 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Sydney FC                   0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Wellington Phoenix          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
10 Brisbane Roar               1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, October 7         
Central Coast Mariners      v Newcastle Jets  (0635)  
Melbourne Victory           v Sydney FC       (0850)  
Sunday, October 8           
Wellington Phoenix          v Adelaide United (0400)  
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Perth Glory     (0700)

