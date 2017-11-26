FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 10:05 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Adelaide United    2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0  
Saturday, November 25
Sydney FC          3 Brisbane Roar               1  
Wellington Phoenix 1 Central Coast Mariners      4  
Friday, November 24
Melbourne City FC  1 Perth Glory                 3  
   Standings                   P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   8 6 1 1 14 8  19  
2  Newcastle Jets              8 5 2 1 20 9  17  
3  Melbourne City FC           8 4 1 3 10 9  13  
4  Adelaide United             8 3 2 3 10 10 11  
5  Perth Glory                 8 3 1 4 11 15 10  
6  Central Coast Mariners      8 2 3 3 12 13 9   
-------------------------
7  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 7 1 5 1 9  10 8   
8  Melbourne Victory           8 1 4 3 9  12 7   
9  Brisbane Roar               8 1 3 4 10 14 6   
10 Wellington Phoenix          7 1 2 4 12 17 5   
1-6: Championship play-off

