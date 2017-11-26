Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Saturday, November 25 Sydney FC 3 Brisbane Roar 1 Wellington Phoenix 1 Central Coast Mariners 4 Friday, November 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Perth Glory 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 8 6 1 1 14 8 19 2 Newcastle Jets 8 5 2 1 20 9 17 3 Melbourne City FC 8 4 1 3 10 9 13 4 Adelaide United 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 5 Perth Glory 8 3 1 4 11 15 10 6 Central Coast Mariners 8 2 3 3 12 13 9 ------------------------- 7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 7 1 5 1 9 10 8 8 Melbourne Victory 8 1 4 3 9 12 7 9 Brisbane Roar 8 1 3 4 10 14 6 10 Wellington Phoenix 7 1 2 4 12 17 5 1-6: Championship play-off