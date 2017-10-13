FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 13, 2017 / 10:54 AM / in 8 days

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 2  
   Standings                   P W D L F A Pts 
1  Adelaide United             2 1 1 0 3 2 4   
2  Newcastle Jets              1 1 0 0 5 1 3   
3  Melbourne City FC           1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
5  Sydney FC                   1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
6  Wellington Phoenix          1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
-------------------------
7  Perth Glory                 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
8  Melbourne Victory           1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
9  Brisbane Roar               2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
10 Central Coast Mariners      1 0 0 1 1 5 0   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                         
Saturday, October 14        
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Central Coast Mariners (0635)  
Melbourne Victory           v Melbourne City FC      (0850)  
Sunday, October 15          
Newcastle Jets              v Perth Glory            (0600)  
Sydney FC                   v Wellington Phoenix     (0800)

