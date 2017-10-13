Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 13 Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Adelaide United 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 Newcastle Jets 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 3 Melbourne City FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Sydney FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 7 Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 8 Melbourne Victory 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 9 Brisbane Roar 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 10 Central Coast Mariners 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Central Coast Mariners (0635) Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City FC (0850) Sunday, October 15 Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory (0600) Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix (0800)