Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 1 Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 9 7 1 1 15 8 22 2 Newcastle Jets 8 5 2 1 20 9 17 3 Melbourne City FC 8 4 1 3 10 9 13 4 Adelaide United 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 5 Perth Glory 8 3 1 4 11 15 10 6 Central Coast Mariners 8 2 3 3 12 13 9 ------------------------- 7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 7 1 5 1 9 10 8 8 Melbourne Victory 8 1 4 3 9 12 7 9 Brisbane Roar 8 1 3 4 10 14 6 10 Wellington Phoenix 7 1 2 4 12 17 5 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Brisbane Roar (0635) Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City FC (0850) Sunday, December 3 Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory (0330) Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0600)