Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
October 20, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 4 days ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 20
Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2  
   Standings                   P W D L F A Pts 
1  Melbourne City FC           2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
2  Sydney FC                   2 2 0 0 4 2 6   
3  Adelaide United             3 1 2 0 5 4 5   
4  Newcastle Jets              2 1 1 0 7 3 4   
5  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 1 1 0 4 3 4   
6  Perth Glory                 2 0 1 1 3 4 1   
6  Wellington Phoenix          2 0 1 1 3 4 1   
-------------------------
8  Melbourne Victory           3 0 1 2 3 5 1   
9  Central Coast Mariners      2 0 1 1 3 7 1   
10 Brisbane Roar               2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
1-7: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                       
Saturday, October 21 
Melbourne City FC    v Wellington Phoenix          (0635)  
Sydney FC            v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)  
Sunday, October 22   
Brisbane Roar        v Newcastle Jets              (0600)  
Perth Glory          v Central Coast Mariners      (0800)

