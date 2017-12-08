Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 8 Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 9 7 1 1 15 8 22 2 Newcastle Jets 9 5 2 2 21 11 17 3 Melbourne City FC 9 5 1 3 12 10 16 4 Adelaide United 10 4 2 4 12 12 14 5 Central Coast Mariners 9 3 3 3 13 13 12 6 Melbourne Victory 10 2 4 4 13 16 10 ------------------------- 7 Perth Glory 9 3 1 5 11 16 10 8 Brisbane Roar 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 8 1 5 2 9 12 8 10 Wellington Phoenix 8 1 2 5 14 20 5 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 9 Brisbane Roar v Wellington Phoenix (0635) Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Sydney FC (0850) Perth Glory v Newcastle Jets (1100) Sunday, December 10 Melbourne City FC v Central Coast Mariners (0800)