Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 8, 2017 / 10:53 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, December 8
Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2  
   Standings                   P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   9  7 1 1 15 8  22  
2  Newcastle Jets              9  5 2 2 21 11 17  
3  Melbourne City FC           9  5 1 3 12 10 16  
4  Adelaide United             10 4 2 4 12 12 14  
5  Central Coast Mariners      9  3 3 3 13 13 12  
6  Melbourne Victory           10 2 4 4 13 16 10  
-------------------------
7  Perth Glory                 9  3 1 5 11 16 10  
8  Brisbane Roar               9  2 3 4 12 14 9   
9  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 8  1 5 2 9  12 8   
10 Wellington Phoenix          8  1 2 5 14 20 5   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                         
Saturday, December 9        
Brisbane Roar               v Wellington Phoenix     (0635)  
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Sydney FC              (0850)  
Perth Glory                 v Newcastle Jets         (1100)  
Sunday, December 10         
Melbourne City FC           v Central Coast Mariners (0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
