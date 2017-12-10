FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 10:02 AM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10         
Melbourne City FC           1 Central Coast Mariners 0  
Saturday, December 9        
Brisbane Roar               0 Wellington Phoenix     0  
Perth Glory                 1 Newcastle Jets         2  
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Sydney FC              5  
Friday, December 8          
Melbourne Victory           1 Adelaide United        2  
   Standings                   P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   10 8 1 1 20 8  25  
2  Newcastle Jets              10 6 2 2 23 12 20  
3  Melbourne City FC           10 6 1 3 13 10 19  
4  Adelaide United             10 4 2 4 12 12 14  
5  Central Coast Mariners      10 3 3 4 13 14 12  
6  Brisbane Roar               10 2 4 4 12 14 10  
-------------------------
7  Melbourne Victory           10 2 4 4 13 16 10  
8  Perth Glory                 10 3 1 6 12 18 10  
9  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9  1 5 3 9  17 8   
10 Wellington Phoenix          9  1 3 5 14 20 6   
1-6: Championship play-off

