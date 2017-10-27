Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 27 Sydney FC 2 Perth Glory 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 2 Melbourne City FC 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 3 Newcastle Jets 3 2 1 0 9 4 7 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 5 Adelaide United 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 6 Perth Glory 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne Victory 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 7 Wellington Phoenix 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 9 Central Coast Mariners 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 10 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 28 Wellington Phoenix v Brisbane Roar (0635) Adelaide United v Melbourne City FC (0850) Sunday, October 29 Newcastle Jets v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0600) Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory (0800)