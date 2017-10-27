FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 27, 2017 / 10:53 AM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 27
Sydney FC 2 Perth Glory 0  
   Standings                   P W D L F A Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   4 3 1 0 8 4 10  
2  Melbourne City FC           3 3 0 0 5 1 9   
3  Newcastle Jets              3 2 1 0 9 4 7   
4  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 2 0 6 5 5   
5  Adelaide United             3 1 2 0 5 4 5   
6  Perth Glory                 4 1 1 2 5 7 4   
-------------------------
7  Melbourne Victory           3 0 1 2 3 5 1   
7  Wellington Phoenix          3 0 1 2 3 5 1   
9  Central Coast Mariners      3 0 1 2 4 9 1   
10 Brisbane Roar               3 0 0 3 2 6 0   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                         
Saturday, October 28   
Wellington Phoenix     v Brisbane Roar               (0635)  
Adelaide United        v Melbourne City FC           (0850)  
Sunday, October 29     
Newcastle Jets         v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0600)  
Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory           (0800)

