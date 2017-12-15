FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 15, 2017 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, December 15
Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City FC 1  
   Standings                   P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   11 9 1 1 23 9  28  
2  Newcastle Jets              10 6 2 2 23 12 20  
3  Melbourne City FC           11 6 1 4 14 13 19  
4  Adelaide United             10 4 2 4 12 12 14  
5  Central Coast Mariners      10 3 3 4 13 14 12  
6  Brisbane Roar               10 2 4 4 12 14 10  
-------------------------
7  Melbourne Victory           10 2 4 4 13 16 10  
8  Perth Glory                 10 3 1 6 12 18 10  
9  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9  1 5 3 9  17 8   
10 Wellington Phoenix          9  1 3 5 14 20 6   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                         
Saturday, December 16  
Newcastle Jets         v Adelaide United             (0635)  
Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850)  
Perth Glory            v Wellington Phoenix          (1100)  
Sunday, December 17    
Brisbane Roar          v Melbourne Victory           (0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.