Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, December 21 Brisbane Roar 1 Perth Glory 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 11 9 1 1 23 9 28 2 Newcastle Jets 11 7 2 2 25 13 23 3 Melbourne City FC 11 6 1 4 14 13 19 4 Perth Glory 12 5 1 6 15 19 16 5 Adelaide United 11 4 2 5 13 14 14 6 Melbourne Victory 11 3 4 4 15 17 13 ------------------------- 7 Central Coast Mariners 11 3 3 5 13 16 12 8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 10 2 5 3 11 17 11 9 Brisbane Roar 12 2 4 6 14 18 10 10 Wellington Phoenix 10 1 3 6 14 21 6 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 22 Newcastle Jets v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0850) Saturday, December 23 Wellington Phoenix v Sydney FC (0635) Melbourne City FC v Melbourne Victory (0850)