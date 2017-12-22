FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 22, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 4 days ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, December 22
Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0  
   Standings                   P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   11 9 1 1 23 9  28  
2  Newcastle Jets              12 8 2 2 29 13 26  
3  Melbourne City FC           11 6 1 4 14 13 19  
4  Perth Glory                 12 5 1 6 15 19 16  
5  Adelaide United             11 4 2 5 13 14 14  
6  Melbourne Victory           11 3 4 4 15 17 13  
-------------------------
7  Central Coast Mariners      11 3 3 5 13 16 12  
8  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 11 2 5 4 11 21 11  
9  Brisbane Roar               12 2 4 6 14 18 10  
10 Wellington Phoenix          10 1 3 6 14 21 6   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, December 23
Wellington Phoenix   v Sydney FC         (0635)  
Melbourne City FC    v Melbourne Victory (0850)

