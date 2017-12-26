FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 26, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, December 26
Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0  
   Standings                   P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   12 10 1 1 27 10 31  
2  Newcastle Jets              12 8  2 2 29 13 26  
3  Melbourne City FC           12 6  1 5 14 14 19  
4  Adelaide United             12 5  2 5 14 14 17  
5  Melbourne Victory           12 4  4 4 16 17 16  
6  Perth Glory                 12 5  1 6 15 19 16  
-------------------------
7  Central Coast Mariners      12 3  3 6 13 17 12  
8  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 11 2  5 4 11 21 11  
9  Brisbane Roar               12 2  4 6 14 18 10  
10 Wellington Phoenix          11 1  3 7 15 25 6   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Friday, December 29         
Melbourne Victory           v Newcastle Jets     (0850)  
Saturday, December 30       
Adelaide United             v Brisbane Roar      (0635)  
Sydney FC                   v Perth Glory        (0850)  
Sunday, December 31         
Central Coast Mariners      v Wellington Phoenix (0800)  
Monday, January 1           
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne City FC  (0850)

