Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 26 Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 12 10 1 1 27 10 31 2 Newcastle Jets 12 8 2 2 29 13 26 3 Melbourne City FC 12 6 1 5 14 14 19 4 Adelaide United 12 5 2 5 14 14 17 5 Melbourne Victory 12 4 4 4 16 17 16 6 Perth Glory 12 5 1 6 15 19 16 ------------------------- 7 Central Coast Mariners 12 3 3 6 13 17 12 8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 11 2 5 4 11 21 11 9 Brisbane Roar 12 2 4 6 14 18 10 10 Wellington Phoenix 11 1 3 7 15 25 6 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 29 Melbourne Victory v Newcastle Jets (0850) Saturday, December 30 Adelaide United v Brisbane Roar (0635) Sydney FC v Perth Glory (0850) Sunday, December 31 Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix (0800) Monday, January 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne City FC (0850)