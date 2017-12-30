UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 30 Adelaide United 1 Brisbane Roar 2 Sydney FC 6 Perth Glory 0 Friday, December 29 Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 13 11 1 1 33 10 34 2 Newcastle Jets 13 8 2 3 30 15 26 3 Melbourne Victory 13 5 4 4 18 18 19 4 Melbourne City FC 12 6 1 5 14 14 19 5 Adelaide United 13 5 2 6 15 16 17 6 Perth Glory 13 5 1 7 15 25 16 ------------------------- 7 Brisbane Roar 13 3 4 6 16 19 13 8 Central Coast Mariners 12 3 3 6 13 17 12 9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 11 2 5 4 11 21 11 10 Wellington Phoenix 11 1 3 7 15 25 6 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 31 Central Coast Mariners v Wellington Phoenix (0800) Monday, January 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne City FC (0850)