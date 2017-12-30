FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 30, 2017 / 8:44 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 30
Adelaide United   1 Brisbane Roar  2  
Sydney FC         6 Perth Glory    0  
Friday, December 29
Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1  
   Standings                   P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   13 11 1 1 33 10 34  
2  Newcastle Jets              13 8  2 3 30 15 26  
3  Melbourne Victory           13 5  4 4 18 18 19  
4  Melbourne City FC           12 6  1 5 14 14 19  
5  Adelaide United             13 5  2 6 15 16 17  
6  Perth Glory                 13 5  1 7 15 25 16  
-------------------------
7  Brisbane Roar               13 3  4 6 16 19 13  
8  Central Coast Mariners      12 3  3 6 13 17 12  
9  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 11 2  5 4 11 21 11  
10 Wellington Phoenix          11 1  3 7 15 25 6   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                     
Sunday, December 31         
Central Coast Mariners      v Wellington Phoenix (0800)  
Monday, January 1           
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Melbourne City FC  (0850)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.