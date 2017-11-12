UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 12 Melbourne City FC 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Wellington Phoenix 5 Perth Glory 2 Saturday, November 11 Adelaide United 1 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 1 Friday, November 10 Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newcastle Jets 6 4 2 0 15 6 14 2 Melbourne City FC 6 4 1 1 8 3 13 3 Sydney FC 6 4 1 1 9 6 13 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 6 1 5 0 9 8 8 5 Perth Glory 6 2 1 3 8 12 7 6 Central Coast Mariners 6 1 3 2 7 10 6 ------------------------- 7 Wellington Phoenix 6 1 2 3 11 13 5 8 Adelaide United 6 1 2 3 6 9 5 9 Melbourne Victory 6 0 4 2 6 8 4 10 Brisbane Roar 6 0 3 3 6 10 3 1-6: Championship play-off