FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
U.S.
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
BUSINESS
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 12, 2017 / 5:36 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 12    
Melbourne City FC      1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1  
Wellington Phoenix     5 Perth Glory                 2  
Saturday, November 11  
Adelaide United        1 Newcastle Jets              2  
Melbourne Victory      1 Brisbane Roar               1  
Friday, November 10    
Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC                   0  
   Standings                   P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Newcastle Jets              6 4 2 0 15 6  14  
2  Melbourne City FC           6 4 1 1 8  3  13  
3  Sydney FC                   6 4 1 1 9  6  13  
4  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 6 1 5 0 9  8  8   
5  Perth Glory                 6 2 1 3 8  12 7   
6  Central Coast Mariners      6 1 3 2 7  10 6   
-------------------------
7  Wellington Phoenix          6 1 2 3 11 13 5   
8  Adelaide United             6 1 2 3 6  9  5   
9  Melbourne Victory           6 0 4 2 6  8  4   
10 Brisbane Roar               6 0 3 3 6  10 3   
1-6: Championship play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.