UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 25, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 25
Sydney FC          3 Brisbane Roar          1  
Wellington Phoenix 1 Central Coast Mariners 4  
Friday, November 24
Melbourne City FC  1 Perth Glory            3  
   Standings                   P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   8 6 1 1 14 8  19  
2  Newcastle Jets              8 5 2 1 20 9  17  
3  Melbourne City FC           8 4 1 3 10 9  13  
4  Perth Glory                 8 3 1 4 11 15 10  
5  Central Coast Mariners      8 2 3 3 12 13 9   
6  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 6 1 5 0 9  8  8   
-------------------------
7  Adelaide United             7 2 2 3 8  10 8   
8  Melbourne Victory           8 1 4 3 9  12 7   
9  Brisbane Roar               8 1 3 4 10 14 6   
10 Wellington Phoenix          7 1 2 4 12 17 5   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                       
Sunday, November 26  
Adelaide United      v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0800)

