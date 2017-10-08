FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 8, 2017 / 5:04 PM / in 11 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 8           
Wellington Phoenix          1 Adelaide United 1  
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Perth Glory     1  
Saturday, October 7         
Central Coast Mariners      1 Newcastle Jets  5  
Melbourne Victory           0 Sydney FC       1  
Friday, October 6           
Melbourne City FC           2 Brisbane Roar   0  
   Standings                   P W D L F A Pts 
1  Newcastle Jets              1 1 0 0 5 1 3   
2  Melbourne City FC           1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
3  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
4  Sydney FC                   1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
5  Adelaide United             1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
5  Wellington Phoenix          1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
-------------------------
7  Perth Glory                 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
8  Melbourne Victory           1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
9  Brisbane Roar               1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
10 Central Coast Mariners      1 0 0 1 1 5 0   
1-6: Championship play-off

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.