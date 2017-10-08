UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 8 Wellington Phoenix 1 Adelaide United 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Perth Glory 1 Saturday, October 7 Central Coast Mariners 1 Newcastle Jets 5 Melbourne Victory 0 Sydney FC 1 Friday, October 6 Melbourne City FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newcastle Jets 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 2 Melbourne City FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Sydney FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Adelaide United 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 7 Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 8 Melbourne Victory 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 9 Brisbane Roar 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 10 Central Coast Mariners 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 1-6: Championship play-off