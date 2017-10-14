UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Melbourne Victory 1 Melbourne City FC 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Central Coast Mariners 2 Friday, October 13 Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne City FC 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 Adelaide United 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 4 Newcastle Jets 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 5 Sydney FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Wellington Phoenix 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 7 Central Coast Mariners 2 0 1 1 3 7 1 8 Perth Glory 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 Melbourne Victory 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 10 Brisbane Roar 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory (0600) Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix (0800)