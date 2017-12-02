FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 2, 2017 / 8:40 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2        
Newcastle Jets              1 Melbourne City FC 2  
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Brisbane Roar     2  
Friday, December 1          
Adelaide United             0 Sydney FC         1  
   Standings                   P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   9 7 1 1 15 8  22  
2  Newcastle Jets              9 5 2 2 21 11 17  
3  Melbourne City FC           9 5 1 3 12 10 16  
4  Adelaide United             9 3 2 4 10 11 11  
5  Perth Glory                 8 3 1 4 11 15 10  
6  Central Coast Mariners      8 2 3 3 12 13 9   
-------------------------
7  Brisbane Roar               9 2 3 4 12 14 9   
8  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 8 1 5 2 9  12 8   
9  Melbourne Victory           8 1 4 3 9  12 7   
10 Wellington Phoenix          7 1 2 4 12 17 5   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, December 3     
Wellington Phoenix     v Melbourne Victory (0330)  
Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory       (0600)

