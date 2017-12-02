UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 Newcastle Jets 1 Melbourne City FC 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Brisbane Roar 2 Friday, December 1 Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 9 7 1 1 15 8 22 2 Newcastle Jets 9 5 2 2 21 11 17 3 Melbourne City FC 9 5 1 3 12 10 16 4 Adelaide United 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 5 Perth Glory 8 3 1 4 11 15 10 6 Central Coast Mariners 8 2 3 3 12 13 9 ------------------------- 7 Brisbane Roar 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 8 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 8 1 5 2 9 12 8 9 Melbourne Victory 8 1 4 3 9 12 7 10 Wellington Phoenix 7 1 2 4 12 17 5 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory (0330) Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory (0600)