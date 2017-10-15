UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3 Wellington Phoenix 2 Saturday, October 14 Melbourne Victory 1 Melbourne City FC 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Central Coast Mariners 2 Friday, October 13 Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne City FC 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Sydney FC 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 3 Newcastle Jets 2 1 1 0 7 3 4 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 5 Adelaide United 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 6 Perth Glory 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 6 Wellington Phoenix 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 ------------------------- 8 Central Coast Mariners 2 0 1 1 3 7 1 9 Melbourne Victory 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 10 Brisbane Roar 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-7: Championship play-off