UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3          
Central Coast Mariners      1 Perth Glory       0  
Wellington Phoenix          2 Melbourne Victory 3  
Saturday, December 2        
Newcastle Jets              1 Melbourne City FC 2  
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Brisbane Roar     2  
Friday, December 1          
Adelaide United             0 Sydney FC         1  
   Standings                   P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   9 7 1 1 15 8  22  
2  Newcastle Jets              9 5 2 2 21 11 17  
3  Melbourne City FC           9 5 1 3 12 10 16  
4  Central Coast Mariners      9 3 3 3 13 13 12  
5  Adelaide United             9 3 2 4 10 11 11  
6  Melbourne Victory           9 2 4 3 12 14 10  
-------------------------
7  Perth Glory                 9 3 1 5 11 16 10  
8  Brisbane Roar               9 2 3 4 12 14 9   
9  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 8 1 5 2 9  12 8   
10 Wellington Phoenix          8 1 2 5 14 20 5   
1-6: Championship play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
