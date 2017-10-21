UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Melbourne City FC 1 Wellington Phoenix 0 Sydney FC 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Friday, October 20 Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne City FC 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 2 Sydney FC 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 4 Adelaide United 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 5 Newcastle Jets 2 1 1 0 7 3 4 6 Perth Glory 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne Victory 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 7 Wellington Phoenix 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 9 Central Coast Mariners 2 0 1 1 3 7 1 10 Brisbane Roar 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets (0600) Perth Glory v Central Coast Mariners (0800)