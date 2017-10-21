FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Melbourne City FC 1 Wellington Phoenix          0  
Sydney FC         2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2  
Friday, October 20
Adelaide United   2 Melbourne Victory           2  
   Standings                   P W D L F A Pts 
1  Melbourne City FC           3 3 0 0 5 1 9   
2  Sydney FC                   3 2 1 0 6 4 7   
3  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 2 0 6 5 5   
4  Adelaide United             3 1 2 0 5 4 5   
5  Newcastle Jets              2 1 1 0 7 3 4   
6  Perth Glory                 2 0 1 1 3 4 1   
-------------------------
7  Melbourne Victory           3 0 1 2 3 5 1   
7  Wellington Phoenix          3 0 1 2 3 5 1   
9  Central Coast Mariners      2 0 1 1 3 7 1   
10 Brisbane Roar               2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, October 22   
Brisbane Roar        v Newcastle Jets         (0600)  
Perth Glory          v Central Coast Mariners (0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
