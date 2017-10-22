UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Brisbane Roar 1 Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2 Central Coast Mariners 1 Saturday, October 21 Melbourne City FC 1 Wellington Phoenix 0 Sydney FC 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Friday, October 20 Adelaide United 2 Melbourne Victory 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne City FC 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 2 Newcastle Jets 3 2 1 0 9 4 7 3 Sydney FC 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 5 Adelaide United 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 6 Perth Glory 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne Victory 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 7 Wellington Phoenix 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 9 Central Coast Mariners 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 10 Brisbane Roar 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 1-6: Championship play-off