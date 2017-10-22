FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 8:09 AM / in 3 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Brisbane Roar     1 Newcastle Jets              2  
Perth Glory       2 Central Coast Mariners      1  
Saturday, October 21
Melbourne City FC 1 Wellington Phoenix          0  
Sydney FC         2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2  
Friday, October 20
Adelaide United   2 Melbourne Victory           2  
   Standings                   P W D L F A Pts 
1  Melbourne City FC           3 3 0 0 5 1 9   
2  Newcastle Jets              3 2 1 0 9 4 7   
3  Sydney FC                   3 2 1 0 6 4 7   
4  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 2 0 6 5 5   
5  Adelaide United             3 1 2 0 5 4 5   
6  Perth Glory                 3 1 1 1 5 5 4   
-------------------------
7  Melbourne Victory           3 0 1 2 3 5 1   
7  Wellington Phoenix          3 0 1 2 3 5 1   
9  Central Coast Mariners      3 0 1 2 4 9 1   
10 Brisbane Roar               3 0 0 3 2 6 0   
1-6: Championship play-off

