UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 8:40 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Adelaide United    0 Melbourne City FC 2  
Wellington Phoenix 3 Brisbane Roar     3  
Friday, October 27 
Sydney FC          2 Perth Glory       0  
   Standings                   P W D L F A Pts 
1  Melbourne City FC           4 4 0 0 7 1 12  
2  Sydney FC                   4 3 1 0 8 4 10  
3  Newcastle Jets              3 2 1 0 9 4 7   
4  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 2 0 6 5 5   
5  Adelaide United             4 1 2 1 5 6 5   
6  Perth Glory                 4 1 1 2 5 7 4   
-------------------------
7  Wellington Phoenix          4 0 2 2 6 8 2   
8  Melbourne Victory           3 0 1 2 3 5 1   
9  Brisbane Roar               4 0 1 3 5 9 1   
10 Central Coast Mariners      3 0 1 2 4 9 1   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                         
Sunday, October 29     
Newcastle Jets         v Western Sydney Wanderers FC (0600)  
Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne Victory           (0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
