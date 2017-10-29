FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 8:01 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29     
Central Coast Mariners 1 Melbourne Victory           1  
Newcastle Jets         1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1  
Saturday, October 28   
Adelaide United        0 Melbourne City FC           2  
Wellington Phoenix     3 Brisbane Roar               3  
Friday, October 27     
Sydney FC              2 Perth Glory                 0  
   Standings                   P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Melbourne City FC           4 4 0 0 7  1  12  
2  Sydney FC                   4 3 1 0 8  4  10  
3  Newcastle Jets              4 2 2 0 10 5  8   
4  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 1 3 0 7  6  6   
5  Adelaide United             4 1 2 1 5  6  5   
6  Perth Glory                 4 1 1 2 5  7  4   
-------------------------
7  Wellington Phoenix          4 0 2 2 6  8  2   
8  Melbourne Victory           4 0 2 2 4  6  2   
9  Central Coast Mariners      4 0 2 2 5  10 2   
10 Brisbane Roar               4 0 1 3 5  9  1   
1-6: Championship play-off

