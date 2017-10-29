UPDATE 1-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Central Coast Mariners 1 Melbourne Victory 1 Newcastle Jets 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Saturday, October 28 Adelaide United 0 Melbourne City FC 2 Wellington Phoenix 3 Brisbane Roar 3 Friday, October 27 Sydney FC 2 Perth Glory 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Melbourne City FC 4 4 0 0 7 1 12 2 Sydney FC 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 3 Newcastle Jets 4 2 2 0 10 5 8 4 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 4 1 3 0 7 6 6 5 Adelaide United 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 6 Perth Glory 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 ------------------------- 7 Wellington Phoenix 4 0 2 2 6 8 2 8 Melbourne Victory 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 9 Central Coast Mariners 4 0 2 2 5 10 2 10 Brisbane Roar 4 0 1 3 5 9 1 1-6: Championship play-off