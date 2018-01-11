UPDATE 2-A-League Results

Jan 11 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the A-League on Wednesday (start times are AEDT) Wellington Phoenix (0) 2 Melbourne Victory (1) 1 Western Sydney Wanderers (0) 1 Adelaide United (0) 1 Friday, January 12 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (1950/0850) Saturday, January 13 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers (1735/0635) Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory (1950/0850) Sunday, January 14 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City (1700/0600) Adelaide United v Sydney (1900/0800)