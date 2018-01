Jan 14 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the A-League on Saturday (start times are AEDT) Wellington Phoenix (0) 1 Western Sydney Wanderers (1) 1 Melbourne Victory (1) 3 Perth Glory (1) 2 Sunday, January 14 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City (1700/0600) Adelaide United v Sydney (1900/0800) Thursday, January 18 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory (1950/0850)