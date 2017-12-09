FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; protest flares
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; protest flares
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 9, 2017 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9        
Brisbane Roar               0 Wellington Phoenix 0  
Perth Glory                 1 Newcastle Jets     2  
Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Sydney FC          5  
Friday, December 8          
Melbourne Victory           1 Adelaide United    2  
   Standings                   P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   10 8 1 1 20 8  25  
2  Newcastle Jets              10 6 2 2 23 12 20  
3  Melbourne City FC           9  5 1 3 12 10 16  
4  Adelaide United             10 4 2 4 12 12 14  
5  Central Coast Mariners      9  3 3 3 13 13 12  
6  Brisbane Roar               10 2 4 4 12 14 10  
-------------------------
7  Melbourne Victory           10 2 4 4 13 16 10  
8  Perth Glory                 10 3 1 6 12 18 10  
9  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9  1 5 3 9  17 8   
10 Wellington Phoenix          9  1 3 5 14 20 6   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Sunday, December 10  
Melbourne City FC    v Central Coast Mariners (0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.