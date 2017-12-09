UPDATE 2-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 Brisbane Roar 0 Wellington Phoenix 0 Perth Glory 1 Newcastle Jets 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Sydney FC 5 Friday, December 8 Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 10 8 1 1 20 8 25 2 Newcastle Jets 10 6 2 2 23 12 20 3 Melbourne City FC 9 5 1 3 12 10 16 4 Adelaide United 10 4 2 4 12 12 14 5 Central Coast Mariners 9 3 3 3 13 13 12 6 Brisbane Roar 10 2 4 4 12 14 10 ------------------------- 7 Melbourne Victory 10 2 4 4 13 16 10 8 Perth Glory 10 3 1 6 12 18 10 9 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 9 1 5 3 9 17 8 10 Wellington Phoenix 9 1 3 5 14 20 6 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Melbourne City FC v Central Coast Mariners (0800)