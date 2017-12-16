FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 16, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 16  
Central Coast Mariners 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2  
Newcastle Jets         2 Adelaide United             1  
Perth Glory            1 Wellington Phoenix          0  
Friday, December 15    
Sydney FC              3 Melbourne City FC           1  
   Standings                   P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Sydney FC                   11 9 1 1 23 9  28  
2  Newcastle Jets              11 7 2 2 25 13 23  
3  Melbourne City FC           11 6 1 4 14 13 19  
4  Adelaide United             11 4 2 5 13 14 14  
5  Perth Glory                 11 4 1 6 13 18 13  
6  Central Coast Mariners      11 3 3 5 13 16 12  
-------------------------
7  Western Sydney Wanderers FC 10 2 5 3 11 17 11  
8  Brisbane Roar               10 2 4 4 12 14 10  
9  Melbourne Victory           10 2 4 4 13 16 10  
10 Wellington Phoenix          10 1 3 6 14 21 6   
1-6: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, December 17  
Brisbane Roar        v Melbourne Victory (0800)

