UPDATE 2-Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 Central Coast Mariners 0 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 2 Newcastle Jets 2 Adelaide United 1 Perth Glory 1 Wellington Phoenix 0 Friday, December 15 Sydney FC 3 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 11 9 1 1 23 9 28 2 Newcastle Jets 11 7 2 2 25 13 23 3 Melbourne City FC 11 6 1 4 14 13 19 4 Adelaide United 11 4 2 5 13 14 14 5 Perth Glory 11 4 1 6 13 18 13 6 Central Coast Mariners 11 3 3 5 13 16 12 ------------------------- 7 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 10 2 5 3 11 17 11 8 Brisbane Roar 10 2 4 4 12 14 10 9 Melbourne Victory 10 2 4 4 13 16 10 10 Wellington Phoenix 10 1 3 6 14 21 6 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory (0800)