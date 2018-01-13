FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 12, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT)
 Newcastle Jets                               (1)    1
      Scorers: J. Hoffman 11
      Yellow card: Brown 15, Petratos 94
      Subs used: Rodríguez 46 (Clut), Koutroumbis 87 (Hoffman),
      Thurgate 88 (Nabbout)
 Brisbane Roar                                (0)    0
      Yellow card: É. Bauthéac 23, Papadopoulos 25, Kristensen 50
      Subs used: Franjić 59 (Leck), Brady 73 (É. Bauthéac)
 Attendance: 12,137
 Referee: Ben Abraham
 .................................................................

 Saturday, January 13 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Wellington Phoenix      v  Western Sydney Wanderers  (1735/0635)
 Melbourne Victory       v  Perth Glory               (1950/0850)
 Sunday, January 14 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Central Coast Mariners  v  Melbourne City            (1700/0600)
 Adelaide United         v  Sydney                    (1900/0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.