A-League Summaries

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT) Central Coast Mariners (1) 2 Scorers: Baró 13, J. McGing 50 Yellow card: Golec 45, Hiariej 64, McGing 83 Subs used: Bingham 65 (Appiah-Kubi), Rose 65 (Hiariej), Rowles 76 (Wales) Melbourne City (1) 2 Scorers: R. McCormack 42, M. Budziński 86 Red card: Delbridge 27 Subs used: Fitzgerald 51 (Arzani), Budziński 71 (Vidošić), Metcalfe 85 (Atkinson) Attendance: 6,253 Referee: Adrian Arndt ................................................................. Adelaide United (0) 0 Yellow card: Niyongabire 84, O'Doherty 94 Subs used: Warland 41 (Gülüm), Konstandopoulos 66 (Brook), Niyongabire 80 (Ochieng) Sydney (0) 0 Subs used: Simon 92 (O'Neill) Attendance: 9,959 Referee: Daniel Elder ................................................................. Thursday, January 18 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Perth Glory (1950/0850) Friday, January 19 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne Victory (1950/0850)