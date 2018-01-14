FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A-League Summaries
#World Football
January 14, 2018 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT)
 Central Coast Mariners                       (1)    2
      Scorers: Baró 13, J. McGing 50
      Yellow card: Golec 45, Hiariej 64, McGing 83
      Subs used: Bingham 65 (Appiah-Kubi), Rose 65 (Hiariej),
      Rowles 76 (Wales)
 Melbourne City                               (1)    2
      Scorers: R. McCormack 42, M. Budziński 86
      Red card: Delbridge 27
      Subs used: Fitzgerald 51 (Arzani), Budziński 71 (Vidošić),
      Metcalfe 85 (Atkinson)
 Attendance: 6,253
 Referee: Adrian Arndt
 .................................................................
 Adelaide United                              (0)    0
      Yellow card: Niyongabire 84, O'Doherty 94
      Subs used: Warland 41 (Gülüm), Konstandopoulos 66 (Brook),
      Niyongabire 80 (Ochieng)
 Sydney                                       (0)    0
      Subs used: Simon 92 (O'Neill)
 Attendance: 9,959
 Referee: Daniel Elder
 .................................................................

 Thursday, January 18 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Brisbane Roar             v  Perth Glory        (1950/0850)
 Friday, January 19 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Western Sydney Wanderers  v  Melbourne Victory  (1950/0850)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
