February 16, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT)
 Western Sydney Wanderers                     (1)    2
      Scorers: Oriol Riera 7pen, Oriol Riera 67pen
      Yellow card: Bonevacia 34, Risdon 40, Thwaite 58
      Subs used: Cejudo 70 (Carrusca), Keanu Baccus 73 (Luštica),
      Sotirio 91 (Ikonomidis)
 Newcastle Jets                               (0)    2
      Scorers: D. Petratos 48, A. Nabbout 68
      Yellow card: Topor-Stanley 6, Brown 13
      Subs used: McGree 62 (Brown), Champness 86 (O'Donovan),
      Cowburn 91 (Rodríguez)
 Attendance: 10,065
 Referee: Adrian Arndt
 .................................................................

 Saturday, February 17 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Wellington Phoenix  v  Perth Glory             (1735/0635)
 Adelaide United     v  Central Coast Mariners  (1950/0850)
