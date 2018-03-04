A-League Summaries

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT) Western Sydney Wanderers (1) 1 Scorers: M. Bridge 10 Yellow card: Janjetović 13, Clisby 42, Carrusca 77 Subs used: Kearyn Baccus 59 (Cejudo), Sotirio 79 (Ikonomidis), Luštica 91 (Carrusca) Perth Glory (1) 1 Scorers: Xavi Torres 13pen Red card: Reddy 87 Yellow card: Kilkenny 96 Subs used: Taggart 56 (Italiano), Brimmer 73 (Andreu), Wilson 73 (Xavi Torres) Attendance: 6,612 Referee: Stephen Lucas .................................................................