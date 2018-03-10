FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World Football
March 10, 2018 / 2:43 PM / in a day

A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Saturday (start times are AEDT)
 Western Sydney Wanderers                     (1)    4
      Scorers: B. Santalab 40, B. Hamill 68, B. Hamill 78, C.
      Ikonomidis 90
      Yellow card: Bridge 41, Hamill 52
      Subs used: Cejudo 37 (Carrusca), Sotirio 77 (Santalab),
      Keanu Baccus 90 (Luštica)
 Wellington Phoenix                           (1)    1
      Scorers: S. Singh 42
      Yellow card: Cacace 31, Galloway 45, Durante 63
      Subs used: Ljujić 69 (Singh), Rufer 83 (Cacace), Rogerson 83
      (Paracki)
 Attendance: 7,041
 Referee: Ben Abraham
 .................................................................
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.