UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Jan 11 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Wednesday (start times are AEDT) Wellington Phoenix (0) 2 Scorers: R. Krishna 64 Yellow card: McGlinchey 18, Burns 58, Fox 61 Subs used: Burns 22 (Rossi), Ljujić 46 (McGlinchey) Melbourne Victory (1) 1 Scorers: K. Barbarouses 40 Red card: Williams 8 Yellow card: Broxham 37, Barbarouses 82 Subs used: Antonis 58 (Sánchez), Nigro 86 (Berisha) Attendance: 5,105 Referee: Adrian Arndt ................................................................. Western Sydney Wanderers (0) 1 Scorers: J. Clisby 52 Yellow card: Cornthwaite 37, Bridge 49, Herd 55, Scott 85 Subs used: Scott 63 (Herd), Santalab 73 (Bonevacia), Hamill 78 (Luštica) Adelaide United (0) 1 Scorers: A. Stamatelopoulos 86 Yellow card: Regan 93 Subs used: Ochieng 62 (Diawara), Regan 72 (Warland), Stamatelopoulos 84 (O'Doherty) Referee: Ben Abraham ................................................................. Friday, January 12 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar (1950/0850) Saturday, January 13 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers (1735/0635) Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory (1950/0850) Sunday, January 14 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City (1700/0600) Adelaide United v Sydney (1900/0800)