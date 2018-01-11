FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries
#World Football
January 10, 2018 / 11:26 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Wednesday (start times are AEDT)
 Wellington Phoenix                           (0)    2
      Scorers: R. Krishna 64
      Yellow card: McGlinchey 18, Burns 58, Fox 61
      Subs used: Burns 22 (Rossi), Ljujić 46 (McGlinchey)
 Melbourne Victory                            (1)    1
      Scorers: K. Barbarouses 40
      Red card: Williams 8
      Yellow card: Broxham 37, Barbarouses 82
      Subs used: Antonis 58 (Sánchez), Nigro 86 (Berisha)
 Attendance: 5,105
 Referee: Adrian Arndt
 .................................................................
 Western Sydney Wanderers                     (0)    1
      Scorers: J. Clisby 52
      Yellow card: Cornthwaite 37, Bridge 49, Herd 55, Scott 85
      Subs used: Scott 63 (Herd), Santalab 73 (Bonevacia), Hamill
      78 (Luštica)
 Adelaide United                              (0)    1
      Scorers: A. Stamatelopoulos 86
      Yellow card: Regan 93
      Subs used: Ochieng 62 (Diawara), Regan 72 (Warland),
      Stamatelopoulos 84 (O'Doherty)
 Referee: Ben Abraham
 .................................................................

 Friday, January 12 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Newcastle Jets          v  Brisbane Roar             (1950/0850)
 Saturday, January 13 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Wellington Phoenix      v  Western Sydney Wanderers  (1735/0635)
 Melbourne Victory       v  Perth Glory               (1950/0850)
 Sunday, January 14 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Central Coast Mariners  v  Melbourne City            (1700/0600)
 Adelaide United         v  Sydney                    (1900/0800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
