UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT) Newcastle Jets (1) 1 Scorers: J. Hoffman 11 Yellow card: Brown 15, Petratos 94 Subs used: Rodríguez 46 (Clut), Koutroumbis 87 (Hoffman), Thurgate 88 (Nabbout) Brisbane Roar (0) 0 Yellow card: É. Bauthéac 23, Papadopoulos 25, Kristensen 50 Subs used: Franjić 59 (Leck), Brady 73 (É. Bauthéac) Attendance: 12,137 Referee: Ben Abraham ................................................................. Saturday, January 13 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Wellington Phoenix v Western Sydney Wanderers (1735/0635) Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory (1950/0850) Sunday, January 14 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City (1700/0600) Adelaide United v Sydney (1900/0800)