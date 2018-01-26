FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 11:18 AM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT)
 Melbourne Victory                            (0)    1
      Scorers: B. Berisha 58pen
      Yellow card: Williams 28, Geria 40
      Subs used: Donachie 68 (Deng), Theoharous 73 (Ingham),
      Antonis 82 (Valeri)
 Sydney                                       (0)    3
      Scorers: Bobô 60, Bobô 78pen, D. Carney 84
      Yellow card: Mierzejewski 33, Wilkshire 49, Brillante 57,
      Ninković 67, O'Neill 71
      Subs used: Carney 75 (Brosque), Retre 89 (O'Neill), Ngoy 92
      (Ninković)
 Attendance: 21,037
 Referee: Lachlan Keevers
 .................................................................

 Saturday, January 27 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Wellington Phoenix      v  Adelaide United           (1735/0635)
 Central Coast Mariners  v  Brisbane Roar             (1950/0850)
 Sunday, January 28 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Perth Glory             v  Western Sydney Wanderers  (2030/0930)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

