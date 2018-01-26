UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT) Melbourne Victory (0) 1 Scorers: B. Berisha 58pen Yellow card: Williams 28, Geria 40 Subs used: Donachie 68 (Deng), Theoharous 73 (Ingham), Antonis 82 (Valeri) Sydney (0) 3 Scorers: Bobô 60, Bobô 78pen, D. Carney 84 Yellow card: Mierzejewski 33, Wilkshire 49, Brillante 57, Ninković 67, O'Neill 71 Subs used: Carney 75 (Brosque), Retre 89 (O'Neill), Ngoy 92 (Ninković) Attendance: 21,037 Referee: Lachlan Keevers ................................................................. Saturday, January 27 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United (1735/0635) Central Coast Mariners v Brisbane Roar (1950/0850) Sunday, January 28 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Perth Glory v Western Sydney Wanderers (2030/0930)