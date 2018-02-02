UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Feb 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT) Sydney (2) 4 Scorers: A. Brosque 8, A. Mierzejewski 14, M. Ninković 74, D. Carney 85 Yellow card: Ninković 24 Subs used: Simon 68 (Bobô), Carney 79 (Brosque), Calver 81 (Wilkshire) Wellington Phoenix (0) 0 Yellow card: Parkhouse 11, Ridenton 29 Subs used: Fox 34 (Rossi), Cacace 54 (Ridenton), Rufer 84 (Galloway) Attendance: 10,220 Referee: Stephen Lucas ................................................................. Saturday, February 3 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory (1735/0635) Adelaide United v Perth Glory (1950/0850) Sunday, February 4 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers (1700/0600) Brisbane Roar v Melbourne City (1900/0800)