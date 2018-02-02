FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018

UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT)
 Sydney                                       (2)    4
      Scorers: A. Brosque 8, A. Mierzejewski 14, M. Ninković 74,
      D. Carney 85
      Yellow card: Ninković 24
      Subs used: Simon 68 (Bobô), Carney 79 (Brosque), Calver 81
      (Wilkshire)
 Wellington Phoenix                           (0)    0
      Yellow card: Parkhouse 11, Ridenton 29
      Subs used: Fox 34 (Rossi), Cacace 54 (Ridenton), Rufer 84
      (Galloway)
 Attendance: 10,220
 Referee: Stephen Lucas
 .................................................................

 Saturday, February  3 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Newcastle Jets          v  Melbourne Victory         (1735/0635)
 Adelaide United         v  Perth Glory               (1950/0850)
 Sunday, February  4 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Central Coast Mariners  v  Western Sydney Wanderers  (1700/0600)
 Brisbane Roar           v  Melbourne City            (1900/0800)
