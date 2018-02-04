FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2018 / 11:15 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb  4 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Saturday (start times are AEDT)
 Newcastle Jets                               (1)    2
      Scorers: N. Boogaard 31, R. McGree 70
      Yellow card: Topor-Stanley 47, Kantarovski 47, Nabbout 51
      Subs used: McGree 65 (O'Donovan), Vujica 67 (Jackson), Brown
      88 (Rodríguez)
 Melbourne Victory                            (0)    0
      Subs used: Acton 56 (Thomas), George 65 (Theoharous), Ingham
      78 (Sánchez)
 Attendance: 11,473
 Referee: Adrian Arndt
 .................................................................
 Adelaide United                              (2)    2
      Scorers: D. Đulbić 12og, N. Mileusnic 38
      Yellow card: Adlung 30, Garuccio 92, Kitto 93
      Subs used: Regan 60 (Elsey), Marrone 85 (Gülüm),
      Konstandopoulos 85 (O'Doherty)
 Perth Glory                                  (1)    1
      Scorers: A. Keogh 4
      Yellow card: Xavi Torres 49, Warren 51
      Subs used: Nichols 54 (Chianese), Grant 58 (Warren),
      Italiano 67 (Harold)
 Attendance: 7,976
 Referee: Alex King
 .................................................................

 Sunday, February  4 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Central Coast Mariners  v  Western Sydney Wanderers  (1700/0600)
 Brisbane Roar           v  Melbourne City            (1900/0800)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
