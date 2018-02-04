UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Saturday (start times are AEDT) Newcastle Jets (1) 2 Scorers: N. Boogaard 31, R. McGree 70 Yellow card: Topor-Stanley 47, Kantarovski 47, Nabbout 51 Subs used: McGree 65 (O'Donovan), Vujica 67 (Jackson), Brown 88 (Rodríguez) Melbourne Victory (0) 0 Subs used: Acton 56 (Thomas), George 65 (Theoharous), Ingham 78 (Sánchez) Attendance: 11,473 Referee: Adrian Arndt ................................................................. Adelaide United (2) 2 Scorers: D. Đulbić 12og, N. Mileusnic 38 Yellow card: Adlung 30, Garuccio 92, Kitto 93 Subs used: Regan 60 (Elsey), Marrone 85 (Gülüm), Konstandopoulos 85 (O'Doherty) Perth Glory (1) 1 Scorers: A. Keogh 4 Yellow card: Xavi Torres 49, Warren 51 Subs used: Nichols 54 (Chianese), Grant 58 (Warren), Italiano 67 (Harold) Attendance: 7,976 Referee: Alex King ................................................................. Sunday, February 4 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers (1700/0600) Brisbane Roar v Melbourne City (1900/0800)