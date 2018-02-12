UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT) Western Sydney Wanderers (1) 4 Scorers: Oriol Riera 6, M. Thwaite 63, C. Ikonomidis 72, J. Sotirio 82 Subs used: Keanu Baccus 70 (Luštica), Sotirio 76 (Bridge), Santalab 80 (Carrusca) Wellington Phoenix (0) 0 Yellow card: Fox 37 Subs used: Galloway 28 (Mullen), Parkhouse 58 (McGlinchey), Patterson 73 (Cacace) Attendance: 7,127 Referee: Ben Abraham ................................................................. Friday, February 16 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers v Newcastle Jets (1950/0850)