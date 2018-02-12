FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World Football
February 11, 2018 / 11:21 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT)
 Western Sydney Wanderers                     (1)    4
      Scorers: Oriol Riera 6, M. Thwaite 63, C. Ikonomidis 72, J.
      Sotirio 82
      Subs used: Keanu Baccus 70 (Luštica), Sotirio 76 (Bridge),
      Santalab 80 (Carrusca)
 Wellington Phoenix                           (0)    0
      Yellow card: Fox 37
      Subs used: Galloway 28 (Mullen), Parkhouse 58 (McGlinchey),
      Patterson 73 (Cacace)
 Attendance: 7,127
 Referee: Ben Abraham
 .................................................................

 Friday, February 16 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Western Sydney Wanderers  v  Newcastle Jets  (1950/0850)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.