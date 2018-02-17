UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Feb 17 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT) Western Sydney Wanderers (1) 2 Scorers: Oriol Riera 7pen, Oriol Riera 67pen Yellow card: Bonevacia 34, Risdon 40, Thwaite 58 Subs used: Cejudo 70 (Carrusca), Keanu Baccus 73 (Luštica), Sotirio 91 (Ikonomidis) Newcastle Jets (0) 2 Scorers: D. Petratos 48, A. Nabbout 68 Yellow card: Topor-Stanley 6, Brown 13 Subs used: McGree 62 (Brown), Champness 86 (O'Donovan), Cowburn 91 (Rodríguez) Attendance: 10,065 Referee: Adrian Arndt ................................................................. Saturday, February 17 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory (1735/0635) Adelaide United v Central Coast Mariners (1950/0850)