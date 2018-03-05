FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar  5 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Sunday (start times are AEDT)
 Western Sydney Wanderers                     (1)    1
      Scorers: M. Bridge 10
      Yellow card: Janjetović 13, Clisby 42, Carrusca 77
      Subs used: Kearyn Baccus 59 (Cejudo), Sotirio 79
      (Ikonomidis), Luštica 91 (Carrusca)
 Perth Glory                                  (1)    1
      Scorers: Xavi Torres 13pen
      Red card: Reddy 87
      Yellow card: Kilkenny 96
      Subs used: Taggart 56 (Italiano), Brimmer 73 (Andreu),
      Wilson 73 (Xavi Torres)
 Attendance: 6,612
 Referee: Stephen Lucas
 .................................................................
