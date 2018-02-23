UPDATE 3-A-League Summaries

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT) Central Coast Mariners (1) 1 Scorers: D. De Silva 45+1 Yellow card: Hoole 90 Subs used: Powell 69 (Skapetis), Melling 73 (Hiariej), Pain 87 (Buhagiar) Wellington Phoenix (0) 0 Yellow card: Doyle 33, Singh 48, Ljujić 88 Subs used: McGlinchey 63 (Singh), Patterson 73 (Burns), Paracki 88 (Durante) Attendance: 4,973 Referee: Kurt Ams ................................................................. Central Coast Mariners (1) 1 Scorers: D. De Silva 45+1 Yellow card: Hoole 90 Subs used: Powell 69 (Skapetis), Melling 73 (Hiariej), Pain 87 (Buhagiar) Wellington Phoenix (0) 0 Yellow card: Doyle 33, Singh 48, Ljujić 88 Subs used: McGlinchey 63 (Singh), Patterson 73 (Burns), Paracki 88 (Durante) Attendance: 4,973 Referee: Kurt Ams ................................................................. Saturday, February 24 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets (1735/0635) Melbourne Victory v Adelaide United (1950/0850) Perth Glory v Melbourne City (2200/1100) Sunday, February 25 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Sydney v Western Sydney Wanderers (1830/0730)