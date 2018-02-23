FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 3-A-League Summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the A-League on Friday (start times are AEDT)
 Central Coast Mariners                       (1)    1
      Scorers: D. De Silva 45+1
      Yellow card: Hoole 90
      Subs used: Powell 69 (Skapetis), Melling 73 (Hiariej), Pain
      87 (Buhagiar)
 Wellington Phoenix                           (0)    0
      Yellow card: Doyle 33, Singh 48, Ljujić 88
      Subs used: McGlinchey 63 (Singh), Patterson 73 (Burns),
      Paracki 88 (Durante)
 Attendance: 4,973
 Referee: Kurt Ams
 .................................................................
 .................................................................

 Saturday, February 24 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Brisbane Roar      v  Newcastle Jets            (1735/0635)
 Melbourne Victory  v  Adelaide United           (1950/0850)
 Perth Glory        v  Melbourne City            (2200/1100)
 Sunday, February 25 fixtures (AEDT/GMT)
 Sydney             v  Western Sydney Wanderers  (1830/0730)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
