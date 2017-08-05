FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings
August 5, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 5
LASK Linz 2 SKN St. Polten       0  
Salzburg  5 FC Flyeralarm Admira 1  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Salzburg             3 2 1 0 8 2 7   
2  LASK Linz            3 2 1 0 6 1 7   
-------------------------
3  Sturm Graz           2 2 0 0 6 4 6   
4  Rapid Vienna         2 1 1 0 6 3 4   
-------------------------
5  Mattersburg          2 1 1 0 3 2 4   
-------------------------
6  SCR Altach           2 1 0 1 4 4 3   
7  FC Flyeralarm Admira 3 1 0 2 5 9 3   
8  RZ Pellets WAC       2 0 0 2 0 3 0   
9  Austria Vienna       2 0 0 2 2 6 0   
-------------------------
10 SKN St. Poelten      3 0 0 3 3 9 0   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation play-off                     
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, August 6     
Rapid Vienna         v Austria Vienna (1430)  
RZ Pellets WAC       v SCR Altach     (1430)  
Mattersburg          v Sturm Graz     (1700)

0 : 0
