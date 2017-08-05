UPDATE 1-Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 5 LASK Linz 2 SKN St. Polten 0 Salzburg 5 FC Flyeralarm Admira 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 2 LASK Linz 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 ------------------------- 3 Sturm Graz 2 2 0 0 6 4 6 4 Rapid Vienna 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 ------------------------- 5 Mattersburg 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 6 SCR Altach 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 7 FC Flyeralarm Admira 3 1 0 2 5 9 3 8 RZ Pellets WAC 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 9 Austria Vienna 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 ------------------------- 10 SKN St. Poelten 3 0 0 3 3 9 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 Rapid Vienna v Austria Vienna (1430) RZ Pellets WAC v SCR Altach (1430) Mattersburg v Sturm Graz (1700)